Setback for Sushil Kumar; SC orders Olympic medallist to surrender within a week in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Published: Aug 13, 2025, 11:23 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 11:23 IST
Setback for Sushil Kumar; SC orders Olympic medallist to surrender within a week in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Story highlights

The apex court's order comes as a huge setback for Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, followed by a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been handed a fresh setback in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar on Wednesday (August 13) after India’s Supreme Court ordered him to surrender within a week. The apex court's order comes as a huge setback for Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, followed by a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics. He was granted bail in March and is the prime accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, which occurred in May 2021 at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

