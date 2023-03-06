Sushil Kumar, Olympic medalist and main accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case, granted bail

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar on Monday was granted an interim bail for four days by the Delhi court to perform his father's last rites. Kumar, the main accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case, was in police custody since June 2, 2021. The Rohini Court granted bail to Kumar on humanitarian grounds for an amount of INR 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

The Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand in a statement said knowing the father of accused passed away yesterday and the final rites are to be performed today, Sushil will granted an interim bail for the same from March 6th to 9th.

“Keeping in view the fact that the father of the accused expired yesterday and his last rites are to be carried out today itself, on humanitarian grounds, the applicant or accused be released on interim bail from March 6 to March 9 only on furnishing personal bonds of the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount,” he said.

The judge further said considering threat to the witnesses upon the accused's release and Kumar's security on the slip side of it, at least two security personals will stay alongside him all the time. He also added that the defined amount will have to be deposited in advance with the concerned jail superintendent, as per the jail rules.

“The entire expenditure of deployment of security persons or policemen for keeping surveillance and security of the applicant shall be borne by his family members. Applicant is directed to surrender before the Jail Superintendent concerned after expiry of interim bail period i.e, on March 10,” the court said.



However, as per stipulations related to the interim bail, Kumar cannot indulge in any of the activities such as threatening the prosecution witnesses, tampering with evidence; and if even and when required he must share his phone's live location with the investigation officer. If he fails to abide by any such rules, the court is liable to cancel his interim bail then and there.

“In case it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that the applicant is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled,” the court said.