WWE: Roman Reigns' led-The Bloodline set to fall apart? Latest reports suggest so

It's fair to say The Bloodline has hogged most of the limelight since its formation in 2022. The faction of the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Tag Team champions The Usos and the newly-inducted Solo Sikoa has made this a talking point in the pro-wrestling world. The WWE is now believed to be protecting Solo Sikoa's on-screen image as they have huge plans for him going forward.

As per the latest from Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Radio, Solo, who hasn't suffered a singles loss on live television, is tipped to take on his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns sometime in the future. With a lot already happening within the Bloodline following the departure of the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn - the end of this most-talked-about faction in the company's recent history is likely on the cards.

To make things worse in this Samoan family group, Jey Uso - one member of the men's Tag Team unit, has also teased a potential split up after he left the arena during the Royal Rumble final segment where Sami betrayed Roman by hitting him in the back with the chair shot.

Jey then returned during Roman's title match against Zayn at the latter's hometown in Montreal during the Elimination Chamber. There he refused to obey Roman's orders to hit Sami with the chair and instead left the ring, leaving everyone surprised and confused at the same time.

Meanwhile, returning to Solo Sikoa, the creative has been high on him following his NXT debut. Even on the main roster since joining hands with other members of the Bloodline during Roman's title-winning match against Drew McIntyre at the Clash of the Castle last year, Solo is looked up to as a top talent going ahead.