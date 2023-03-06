WWE: Tag Team titles are set to change hands at WrestleMania 39: Reports

All the titles will be on the line at WrestleMania 39 and while fans would expect most of them to change hands, as per the latest report, there are talks of a potential title change in the tag team division at Mania. With the Usos currently holding the Men's Tag team titles, the new pair of Becky Lynch and Lita were recently crowned the Women's tag champions on the last episode of RAW after they beat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

As the pair of Dakota and Iyo didn't defend their title before last Monday's episode of RAW, going ahead, the company is likely to bring in more contenders for the same. Speaking of the challengers, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio believe new tag champions will be crowned at the Show of Shows in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, as it got reported earlier that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are pushing WWE to bring them into the title picture, both are front leaders to dethrone Becky and Lita for tag championships. However, Ronda is currently nursing a non-serious injury and is expected to be back soon just before the Mania.

"From what I understand, she's [Ronda Rousey] limited [and] probably will be out, and exactly how much she will be recovered by when she's wrestling again, is unknown. But the hope is that they [Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey] will still win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That was the original idea. That's still the hope," said Dave Meltzer