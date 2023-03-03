Will Brock Lesnar quit WWE after Mania? Latest reports suggest he told a few people about 'finishing up’

Arguably the greatest WWE superstar ever Brock Lesnar could be done with entertaining people inside the wrestling ring for good. Regarded as the most dominant in-ring wrestler this industry has seen, Brock has reportedly informed a few people after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW that he is ‘finishing up’. As most of the WWE fans are aware that Brock’s current contract is set to expire somewhere around mid-April right after WrestleMania 39, speculations have started doing the rounds that he might be done with WWE this time.

As reported earlier, clearly ‘due to Brock’s request’ he denied facing Bray Wyatt at Mania that was originally planned for him; and it’s because of which the finish of his match against Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber was changed to disqualification. In an ideal scenario, Brock was supposed to go over the Almighty at the Chamber but that didn’t happen.

However, the plans changed at the last moment as the Beast Incarnate is now slated to take on the Nigerian giant ‘The Omos’ at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, PW Insider first reported that the sources close to the information cannot confirm what ‘finishing up’ means as of now, and that it clearly doesn’t indicate if Brock is done with WWE right after the Showcase of Immortals or will he renew his contract after taking a break like old times.

Meanwhile, being Vince McMahon’s go-to-man in terms of main-eventing biggest PVVs of the year on several occasions in the past, Brock returning to taking on someone in a non-title match would make up for an odd scenario.