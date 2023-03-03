Brock Lesnar declined facing Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39 before agreeing on Omos: Report

Brock Lesnar is set to feature in a non-title match at Wrestlemania 39 and will be up against Omos at the Show of the Shows. Ever since it was announced that the 45-year-old veteran wrestler will be squaring off versus Omos, this update has surprised many. After being challenged by the tall superstar last week, Lesner accepted his challenge, and the duo is set to lock horns soon. However, many expected it to be a battle between Lesner and Bray Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer Radio, he has reported that Omos wasn't Lesnar's original opponent. As per Meltzer, WWE had planned a face-off between former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Lesnar, however, the latter declined it and, hence, Omos came into the picture.

"Brock Lesnar, this was also not the original idea, but it was an idea. One of the ideas was Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and Brock said no to that one, which doesn’t surprise me in the least," Meltzer said.

As a result, the company tweaked its plans and the 28-year-old Nigerian Omos challenged Lesnar in last week's Raw.