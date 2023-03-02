WWE releases official WrestleMania 39 poster, spill beans on a potential spoiler regarding John Cena

WWE recently released the official poster of WrestleMania 39 that will take place in Hollywood on April 1st and 2nd this year. The Road to WrestleMania has begun and fans can’t wait to watch their favourite superstars wrestle at the grandest stage of them all. As only a handful of matches are being finalised for now with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes slated for the main event on night 2, the official poster released has spilled some beans on a potential spoiler regarding the 16-time world champion John Cena.

The pro-wrestling veteran, who will return to Monday Night RAW on March 6th episode, is so far not scheduled to have a match at the Show of Shows. While Cena could be facing the US Champion Austin Theory in a dream match, an YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul is also in line to take on the former WWE champion Seth Rollins.

After retaining the title at the Elimination Chamber earlier last month, Theory’s next challenger could be none other than John Cena. On the upcoming episode of RAW, Cena will address the WWE universe and is likely to get interrupted by Theory which will begin the feud between them up until the Mania 39.

On the other hand, the WWE also penned down another match involving two giants – the beast incarnate Brock Lesner and the Omos. Two massive-looking stars will compete for the first time amidst fans giving the mixed reaction to the match – which they think was sealed by the former chairman Vince McMahon.

So far three title matches have been confirmed; while Roman Reign and Cody Rhodes will fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night 2, RAW Women’s Championship between Bianca Belair vs Asuka and the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley could be slated for night 1.