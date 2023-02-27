WWE: Triple H keen on keeping the match card smaller for this year's WrestleMania

With each passing day, we are getting closer to WrestleMania 39. As plans regarding particular superstar keeps on changing in this business, the main motive has always remained the same - to give the audience what they want. That is how Vince McMahon became who he is today. Following his footsteps now, the current head of the creative, Triple H has different ideas when it comes to Show of Shows at Hollywood this year. The Cerebral Assassin is reportedly not very keen on having a bigger match card at WrestleMania 39.

Unlike how stacked it was the previous year with both nights living up to the hype, Triple H is believed to be delivering this year’s Mania with the same energy and intensity but with a relatively smaller match card.

Although the Road to WrestleMania is upon us and some of the biggest matches for this year are already slated for respective nights, don’t expect each and everyone to make an appearance at WrestleMania in any capacity. As per a report in WrestlingNews.co, the caretaker of the storyline business in this industry, HHH will have a lot of regular stars who appear on the weekly shows working for him in the backend during Mania.

Also there are further reports emerging that no Battle Royal will take place at Mania while a few of the superstars are reportedly unhappy with available slots been given to superstars and celebrities.

Having said that, only a handful of matches have been finalised so far, with Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes being the main-event of the ‘biggest show of them all.’ Seth Rollins is also penned to face YouTuber and now a WWE wrestler Logan Paul, whereas, in the women’s division SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champions Bianca Belair will take on Asuka.