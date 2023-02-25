WWE: Sami Zayn to team up with Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 39 - Report

One of the most popular contemporary WWE Superstars Sami Zayn will reportedly highlight the WrestleMania 39 event's night one. The development is reported by WRKD Wrestling (via CSS) that Zayn will team with Kevin Owens and will take on the team of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Notably, Jey and Jimmy Uso are currently the reigning tag team champions. WRKD also reported that that the bout between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will be one of the two main events of the marquee WrestleMania 39.

Recently, Zayn lost an Elimination Chamber 2023 fight against Roman Reigns and has now focused his attention on bringing down The Bloodline. Zayn, however, is friends with Jey Uso, which has made the matters a bit tricky ahead of their reported tag team fight. Nonetheless, the friends will be each other's foe as they get ready for the tag team fight in WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn has undoubtedly become one of the most famous stars with fans backing him all the way. One of the most famous names in his list of admirers is former WWE star Teddy Long, who recently, in an interview with the Sportskeeda, made his desire to manage Sami public.

Long's reason behind his wish is share the 'business' knowledge with Sami which the former WWE star has acquired over the years. The reason is in direct contrast with the popular opinion, according to which Long wishes to manage Zayn as he has made himself very famous in the recent times.

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami Zayn because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami Zayn is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn," said Long in his interview.

