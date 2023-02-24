WWE: Is there a change in the title picture for Mania between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes? Get latest update

WWE’s plans of going ahead with Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the main event at WrestleMania 39 could be up for a shake-up. While the creative is trying harder than before to keep the hype for this match going, there is one obstacle that could hamper their plans going forward. Well, that’s one headache they are happy to have and that’s Sami Zayn. Yes, the former member of the Bloodline is one reason there are tensions backstage given the final match card for the main event at the Shows of Show.

It was during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW when Cody was cutting a promo and Roman’s right hand, the wise-man Paul Heyman appeared out of nowhere, the crowd started chanting Sami’s name – making the thinktank backstage go nervous.

To put it out in a nutshell, it’s Cody’s popularity that could lead to a change in the main event of the WrestleMania 39. While some of the ‘top’ people in the company backed Sami to beat Roman at the recently-held Elimination Chamber – the plan was dropped considering such a huge outcome just before Mania would look too odd. Now, as per the latest reports, some people backstage are believed to be thinking about a potential triple threat match between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes-Sami Zayn for the title.

However, Dave Meltzer, WWE is concerned about the Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes’ in-ring push against Roman amidst Sami chants.

"The stuff with Cody and Heyman [on Monday Night RAW] – they [WWE] were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds. They did not want Cody in there by himself because they thought that – it didn't happen – but they did everything in their power to make sure they kept that moving, they did not allow the audience a chance to start chanting or anything like that, it was just back-and-forth," Dave said on Wrestling Observer Radio as quoted by SportsKeeda.