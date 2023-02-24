WWE: Creative has HUGE plans for Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 39

It’s not over until it’s over – well that’s what the moto remains in the pro-wrestling world. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (KO) - two former best friends, champions and top guys in the company at the moment are coming together once again. Yes, team of Sami and Kevin is all set to take the centre stage and that too very soon, as per the latest reports.

Following the last episode of Monday Night RAW where Sami and KO cut a promo, it got cleared that the former WWE Champion Owens is not keen on joining hands with his ex-best buddy. Even though Sami offered a peaceful proposal of them getting back together after all that has happened over the past months, Kevin wasn’t rude in his answer but denied it anyway saying he still means what he told Sami after SURVIVOR SERIES last year, "I still mean everything I said after Survivor Series. I told you I was done with you, and that stands today."

However, there is a twist in the tale for the WWE fans. As per the local ad listings for an upcoming ‘Road to WrestleMania’ live event in Toronto, Owens and Zayn are slated to face one half of the Bloodline faction in Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on March 4th.

WWE are advertising for the March 4th live event in Toronto Canada that will be headlined by Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/a72m91osqL — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 23, 2023 ×

Besides this, as per the inside news, the creative has some huge plans for the Canadian brothers at the Show of Shows in Hollywood. WWE is believed to be working on a potential storyline between Sami and Kevin taking on Jey and Jimmy Uso for the tag titles at Mania.

Although most fans saw this coming after how the 2023 Royal Rumble ended, some others are also keeping a close eye on Jey Uso or Sami Zayn storyline on the other hand.