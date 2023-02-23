WWE: Gunther shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns' 900-plus days title run, calls it 'impressive'

Regardless of whether anyone likes or dislikes Roman Reigns, no one can change the fact that he has held his coveted WWE Universal Heavyweight title for more than 900 days. He surely is one of the top things going around in the company and given his roughed character and physique, he makes up for a great heel. Speaking on Roman’s unparalleled success as the WWE World Champion, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther had some words of encouragement for the Tribal Chief. Following the super success of first the 2023 Royal Rumble and then the Elimination Chamber, Gunther said Roman’s segments have garnered a lot of heat that works in favour of the character he’s portraying.

At the second WWE live event of the year - Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Roman faced the hometown boy Sami Zayn in a one-on-one title match. While everyone in the arena hoped for Roman to be pinned cleanly for the first time in over three years, the creative had different plans going forward as Roman successfully defended his title with some help from another half of the Bloodline – The Usos. Although the result that night broke a thousand hearts, it cemented Roman’s legacy as the greatest modern-day WWE Champion.

On being asked who would put a full stop to the Bloodline, and what are his thoughts on a potential clash between Imperium and The Bloodline, Gunther said,

"I gotta say, yeah, I love it. It's a very enjoyable situation for me, I gotta say, and if I look at Montréal, what a heartbreak at the end. And yeah, I enjoyed it. I just feel like the pressure is on his shoulders by now because all eyes are on him. So, obviously, nobody can take away the records he set and stuff like that. But once he's gonna fall, he's gonna fall hard. And people are waiting for that. But yeah, let's see who's gonna be able to end his reign," Gunther said while speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

Meanwhile, Gunther, who made headlines for his record-breaking performance at the Men’s Royal Rumble, said he’s really impressed with Roman Reigns’ title run as nothing of that sort has happened in the company’s history before.

"It's impressive. Yeah, I think that pretty much sums it up because it's a situation that never has been there, in that way. And it's continuing. So it's gonna be interesting to see where it goes," said Gunther.