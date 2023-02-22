'Thank you my....' - William Regal reacts following wrestling legend Keiji Muto's retirement match

Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, recently played his retirement match where he took on top NJPQ Superstar Tetsuya Naito. While Muto went down in his final appearance, after Naito nailed him with his Destino finisher, the Japanese veteran bowed out on a high due to his memorable run. After his retirement match, the multi-time world champion received praise from all corners. William Regal, the famed former wrestler, also joined the bandwagon and reacted after Muta's final match.

Regal took to his official Twitter account to thank Muto for his contributions to the business. Regal, widely known as The Gentleman Villain, also shared a photo of a time Muta and he wrestled together at an event, in Japan. Here's what he wrote, "Thank you my old friend and foe."

It is to be noted that The Gentleman Villain stormed his way back to work for WWE after having an eventful run with AEW. Regal reportedly urged the AEW President Tony Khan for his release as he was willing to return to the WWE. Khan gave him the green signal as Regal made a return to the WWE at the end of 2022.

After being granted the permission, Regal lauded Khan and stated that he had a "lovely time" with All Elite Wrestling.

Talking about The Great Muta, he spoke to the press and revealed he came into the bout with an injury which pushed him on the back foot -- more than the age factor. "It’s been 39 years this year, and there have been tough times along the way. After all, I’ve been constantly injured, and this time, for the past month, I was really bothered by a separated hamstring. Fortunately, that’s all I had to do today. I worked really hard on the treatment and rehabilitation. I’m glad I was able to move more than I thought I could. Well, everyone has to deal with injuries. I’m really glad I was able to finish. Many wrestlers don’t get to have retirement matches like this, but I was really happy in my wrestling career," he said.