WWE: Jey Uso sends out a message to Roman Reigns following confrontation with him at Elimination Chamber

The storyline surrounding the Bloodline and Sami Zayn is the top thing going around in the WWE at the moment. The formation of perhaps the most-talked about faction in this industry’s history had made headlines for all good, bad and ugly reasons. However, since the time Sami betrayed the Bloodline by smashing the chair in the back of the self-acclaimed Head of the Table, Roman Reigns at 2023 Royal Rumble, things took a shaky turn. More so, with Jey Uso leaving the ring hinting at a potential split up with the Bloodline in addition to showing solidarity towards his former faction-mate Sami Zayn, this storyline is keeping the fans across the world on its toes.

Recently, at the second live event of the year – 2023 Elimination Chamber, where Roman and Sami went face-to-face for the title for the first time, Jey entered the scene after the referee was down during the match. It was when Roman asked Jey to smash Sami with the chair shot, the one half of the Usos clearly looked reluctant. Upon disobeying the orders of the Tribal Chief, Roman confronted his real-life cousin brother by pushing his face across twice before Sami mistakenly speared Jey out of nowhere.

For the first time since that incident, Jey Uso shared a story on his Instagram handle with the caption, “ONE MO AGAIN.” Sami - Kevin vs The Usos at Mania 39

Meanwhile, Jey and Jimmy are still the tag-team champions and are likely to get involved in a storyline involving Sami Zayn and his former best friend Kevin Owens, for whom he suffered the wrath at the Royal Rumble.

Following their latest segment on the past episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami had even asked Kevin to join hands with him in taking down the Bloodline for once and all.