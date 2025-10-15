/Commonwealth Association approves India's bid to host 2030 Games, Home Minister Amit Shah confirms

India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games received a major boost after the Commonwealth Association approved its bid on Wednesday (Oct 15). The approval of the bid for the CWG 2030 was confirmed by Home Minister Amit Shah, with his Lok Sabha constituency, Ahmedabad, projected as the host city. The development means, if successful, India will host the Commonwealth Games for the second time in 20 years, having done so in 2010 when New Delhi was the host city.

India’s bid for 2030 CWG approved

“A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination,” Home Minister Shah wrote on his X handle.

The choice of Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, will be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with a final decision to be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," the Executive Board said in a statement.

In August, the Olympic Association of India (IOA) had approved India’s bid with Ahmedabad finialised as the host city. The decision came after Ahmedabad was also projected as the host nation for a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 as New Delhi, the country’s capital, acted as the host city. India won a total of 101 medals during the event, including 38 gold medals, earning the hosts a second-place finish for the first time in their history.

India also hosted the 1982 Asian Games when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi played a major role in projecting the nation’s name on the global map.

In June 2025, a delegation of Indian governmental and sports officials met with the Commonwealth Games Federation in the latter's headquarters in London, England. A government press release said, "We are designing a model for hosting the Games that focuses on long-term impact rather than short-term spectacle using existing venues wherever possible and ensuring that the Games leave behind a meaningful legacy for local communities."