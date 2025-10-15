/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Here's how India can qualify for semis after mix start

The Indian team has made a decent start to the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, having won two matches and lost two close encounters. Now with three matches remaining in the league stage of the Women’s ODI World Cup, the Indian team will have an eye on the last four as they target a maiden World Cup win. However, that task will not be easy, as the Women in Blue will need to first secure their place in the semis before they can challenge for the ultimate prize.

Here’s how India qualify for the Women’s World Cup semis

At the time of writing (Oct 15, after the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match), India sit fourth in the standings with four points in four matches. The Indian team will have three more matches remaining in the league stage, meaning they can reach a maximum of 10 points in the league stage. India’s remaining three matches include England, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

If India win all three matches

In case India win all their three remaining matches, they will reach the semis no matter what happens in other fixtures. This scenario will mean India would have beaten both England and New Zealand in head-to-head battles. This would see New Zealand finish with seven points and below India in the standings.

If India win two matches and lose one match

In case India win two matches and lose one, in this event, the Women in Blue will have to rely on other results as their head-to-head match against New Zealand will be key. In this scenario, India win against England and lose against New Zealand, they will need the Kiwis to lose at least one of their remaining matches.

If India win one and lose two matches

In case India win only one of their remaining three matches, the Women in Blue will be out of contention for a semi-spot. India will have six points in this scenario, but will almost need a miracle and a set of results to go their way to qualify for the semis.