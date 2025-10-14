Sweden sack coach Jon Dahl Tomasson after 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeats

The FA said the decision, which had been taken on Tuesday and was effective immediately, was "based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers".
The Swedish Football Association said Tuesday it had sacked national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson following three straight losses in World Cup qualifying. The FA said the decision, which had been taken on Tuesday and was effective immediately, was "based on a lack of results in the World Cup qualifiers".
"There is still a chance to make the playoffs in March, and our responsibility is to ensure that we have the best possible conditions for reaching the World Cup finals," Simon Astrom, president of the association, said in statement.
On Monday, Sweden lost to Kosovo 1-0 in Gothenburg thanks to a solitary strike by Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim.
Despite having Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak starting together up front, Sweden have failed to even score in their last three matches and sit bottom of Group B.
Tomasson, a former Denmark international who notably played for AC Milan, Feyenoord and Newcastle, assumed the role in February 2024.
The Swedish FA said that work on finding a new manager "will begin immediately".
