/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Who can seal final's berth as England, France and Ronaldo's Portugal stay in hunt?

The race for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final’s is all set to heat up as a host of teams prepare for another push in the latest set of qualifiers. Starting upcoming Wednesday (Oct 8), no European side has yet to confirm its place in the main tournament, but that won’t be the case as the latest international break is set to take the spotlight. This includes England, Spain, France and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, so here’s a detailed look at who can seal qualification for the prestigious tournament, which is set to take place in the North American countries of the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Group A

Slovakia are the surprise Group A leaders after an early victory away to Germany. They will open up an unassailable lead at the top of the group and secure World Cup qualification with maximum points from meetings with Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, coupled with Germany failing to beat Luxembourg, and then the four-time World Cup winners drawing with Michael O'Neill's men.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Group B

Switzerland have made the perfect start to their qualification campaign and know that they will be North America-bound should they continue that run with victories over Sweden and Slovenia, and Kosovo fail to take maximum points from either of their fixtures with the same opponents.

Group C

Trending Stories

The qualification picture from the most tightly-contested UEFA group will become clearer after October's fixtures as leaders Denmark travel to bottom club Belarus before hosting third-placed Greece. Scotland have two home games to look forward to, with Greece and then Belarus the visitors to Hampden Park.

Group D

France go into the latest international window knowing that victory in their two fixtures with Azerbaijan and Iceland, and a draw between Iceland and Ukraine, will see them qualify for World Cup 26. Back-to-back victories for Les Bleus, coupled with Iceland losing to Ukraine and the eastern Europeans failing to defeat Azerbaijan, would also be enough for the beaten 2022 finalists and 2018 winners.

Group E

Spain have made a blistering start to their qualification campaign with impressive away wins against Bulgaria and Türkiye and have the opportunity to return to the World Cup this month. Should the 2010 winners defeat Georgia and Bulgaria in their two matches, Türkiye fail to defeat Bulgaria, and Vincenzo Montella's men then draw with Georgia, La Roja will guarantee top spot in their group.

Group F

Back-to-back victories for Portugal in their fixtures with Republic of Ireland and Hungary, alongside Armenia failing to win either of their games against the same opponents would be enough to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo and Co a place among the 48 teams competing for global glory in June and July next year.

Group G

Having played one game fewer than their rivals, Netherlands have the opportunity to move clear at the summit of Group G as they prepare to travel to Malta before hosting third-placed Finland. Poland, who currently sit alongside Oranje on 10 points, have only one fixture in this window as they head to Lithuania.

Group H

Austria, who boast a 100 per cent record from their four games to date, have the opportunity to take over as Group H leaders as they welcome San Marino and then travel to Romania. Current table-toppers Bosnia-Herzegovina are in action just once during this round of games, with a clash away to Cyprus their challenge for October.

Group I

Powered by the phenomenal goalscoring exploits of Erling Haaland, Norway have a 100 per cent record from their five games with 24 goals for, and only three against, to stand on the brink of qualification. Stale Solbakken's side will return to the global stage for the first time since 1998 if they claim another victory over Israel, and second-placed Italy fail to win either of their games with Estonia and Israel.

Group J

The battle for supremacy in Group J enters a crucial period in October as Belgium first play host to leaders North Macedonia before making the trip to Cardiff to face Wales, opponents who they shaded a seven-goal thriller with back in June. Kazakhstan are North Macedonia's next challengers, while Craig Bellamy's Dragons only have one qualifying fixture this month.

Group K

England have largely cruised through their opening five fixtures, winning all five without conceding a goal with the highlight being a 5-0 romp away to Serbia last time out. Thomas Tuchel's team will reach the World Cup if they claim three points in Latvia, and Serbia do not win both of their matches against Albania and Andorra. A draw would be enough for the Three Lions, should Serbia draw with Albania and then fail to defeat Andorra.

Group L

Croatia have the opportunity to secure top spot in the coming fixtures, but it would require an unexpected setback for Czechia for them to do so. The 2022 semi-finalists and 2018 finalists would need to beat Czechia and Gibraltar in their two fixtures, and hope Ivan Hasek's side fail to defeat Faroe Islands. Alternatively, victory over Czechia and a draw with Gibraltar would also be enough should Lokomotiva suffer a shock reverse in Torsvollur.