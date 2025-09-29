/South Africa lose 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying points over ineligible player

South Africa have forfeited a World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho for fielding an ineligible player, world football governing body FIFA announced on Monday.

South Africa's 2-0 victory on March 21 in Polokwane has been replaced with a 3-0 defeat meaning they drop to second place in Group C of the African Zone qualifiers, behind Benin on goal difference, while Lesotho remain fifth.

South Africa violated Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by playing Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards against Benin and then Zimbabwe, the football body's disciplinary committee said.

The South African FA, which can still appeal the decision to the FIFA Appeals Committee and must also pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,536).

