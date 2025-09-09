/2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Tonali saves Italy from embarrassment vs Israel, Kosovo beat Sweden

Sandro Tonali's last-gasp winner edged Italy to a 5-4 victory over Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Monday, while Kosovo beat Sweden despite Alexander Isak making his first appearance of the season. After collapsing from leading 4-2 in the final two minutes to drawing 4-4, Tonali's 91st-minute strike in the Hungarian city of Debrecen sent Italy above Israel and into the play-off spot in Group I.

New coach Gennaro Gattuso's side trail leaders Norway by three points and still have a chance of taking first place and the group's sole direct qualifying spot as they seek to avoid missing out on a third-consecutive World Cup finals appearance.

"We'll take the win which was crucial for us, but we're completely nuts, nuts because we conceded some absurd goals," said Gattuso.

"We need to work on that because we're too fragile, we concede goals too easily. The boys know that, but this is my problem to fix."

Israel, whose players donned black armbands in honour of the victims of Monday's deadly shooting at a bus stop in east Jerusalem carried out by Palestinian gunmen, took an early lead through an own-goal.

Moise Kean wiped out the nominal hosts' lead on two occasions before Italy went 4-2 ahead on 81 minutes.

A second Dor Peretz strike in the 88th minute and a clumsy Alessandro Bastoni own-goal two minutes later made it appear the four-time world champions were on course for a disastrous result.

But Tonali's speculative effort went through a sea of legs and into the net to spark wild celebrations as the topsy-turvy encounter held one last surprise.

Israel have played their 'home' matches in Hungary since the country's offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

‘No-playing time’

Sweden's slow start to their qualifying campaign continued into matchday two as they went down 2-0 to Kosovo in Pristina.

The Swedes now sit on just one point after a last-gasp equaliser by Slovenia condemned them to a 2-2 draw on Friday.

Goals in the first half by Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi were enough to give Kosovo just their second-ever win in World Cup qualifying.

Augsburg midfielder Rexhbecaj bundled the hosts ahead on 26 minutes after goalkeeper Robin Olsen saved his initial one-on-one effort.

Kosovan captain Muriqi then doubled the lead three minutes before the interval with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Premier League record signing Isak was sent on from the bench to try and salvage something for the Swedes inside the final 20 minutes.

The Liverpool star had a chance to halve the deficit on 85 minutes but was stoutly denied by 'keeper Arijanet Muric as Kosovo moved second in Group B despite finishing with 10 men.

"(Isak) had only done three training sessions with the team," Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told Viaplay.

"He had no pre-season with the team and of course no playing time," he added of the 25-year-old who endured a turbulent departure from former club Newcastle.

Switzerland, who beat Kosovo 4-0 last week, stay top of the pool following a dominant first-half display in Basel against Slovenia.

The home side ran out 3-0 winners after goals by Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye inside the first 40 minutes.

Denmark won by the same margin in Greece as they moved top of Group C on four points. They sit level with Scotland, who beat Belarus 2-0 in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

Croatia took the lead in Group L with a 4-0 home victory over neighbouring Montenegro.

Kristijan Jakic opened the scoring in Zagreb, before Montenegro were reduced to 10 men as Andrija Bulatovic saw red.

Andrej Kramaric went clear at the top of the qualification goal-scoring chart with his sixth goal of the campaign on 51 minutes, before a late Edvin Kuc own-goal and an Ivan Perisic strike put gloss on the result.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up leapfrogged Czech Republic atop the table with both countries boasting 12 points, although Croatia have a match in hand.