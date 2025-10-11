/FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Germany cruise, Mbappe on the mark for France

Four-time winners Germany cruised past 10-man Luxembourg and Kylian Mbappe helped France see off Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifying on Friday. Captain Joshua Kimmich's double inspired Germany to a 4-0 win over Luxembourg and to the top of Group A on goal difference with Slovakia and Northern Ireland, who await them in Belfast on Monday.

Germany showed the poise and swagger that had abandoned them so far in their World Cup qualifying campaign, losing away in Slovakia for the first time and edging past Northern Ireland at home.

Germany captain Kimmich converted a first-half penalty and tapped in from close range just after the break.

David Raum's first-half free kick and a Serge Gnabry goal early in the second half secured the Germans an important victory.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his team's "aggression and greed".

"We could have scored one or two more, but it was a deserved win, one we absolutely wanted and needed," he added.

Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Lowly Luxembourg's task was made even harder when after only 20 minutes Dirk Carlson saw red and gave away a penalty for handball in the box.

Northern Ireland kept alive their dream of appearing at their fourth World Cup and first since 1986 with a 2-0 home win over Slovakia courtesy of Patrik Hrosovsky's own goal and Trai Hume's stunning volley nine minutes from time to ignite the fans at Windsor Park.

"It was a great night, good performance and the most important thing is the three points. I think we deserved it" said the Sunderland defender.

Over in Paris, Mbappe's fine form continued at the Parc des Princes when the France captain struck on the stroke of half-time for his 10th goal in successive games for Real Madrid and his country.

Adrien Rabiot and the returning Florian Thauvin were also on the scoresheet as Didier Deschamps's men eased past Azerbaijan 3-0 to remain unbeaten after three games and top of Group D.

Les Bleus will book their passage to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year if they win in Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan.

Despite making it three from three Deschamps was keeping his feet firmly on terra firma.

"I'm not going to jump for joy, we won, we scored three, but we could have got more," said Deschamps who was part of the side that put 10 past Azerbaijan the last time the teams met in 1995.

"It's three points more but perhaps not in the way we wanted to. We got the job done. Monday will be another game, another context."

Ukraine sit second in the group, five points adrift, after a captivating 5-3 win in Iceland.

Switzerland maintained their perfect record to keep control of Group B with a 2-0 defeat of a Sweden side featuring Liverpool's new British transfer record signing Alexander Isak.

Kosovo and Slovenia slogged it out for a goalless draw in the group's other game.

Belgium, seeking a 13th appearance at the World Cup, were held to a goalless draw at home to North Macedonia, who famously downed Germany in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and now sit top of Group J, tantalisingly close to a first ever seat at football's high table next year.

