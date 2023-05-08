Chris Gayle hails magnificent McCullum, calls for fit Jofra Archer to lead England's attack in 2023 Ashes

Former Windies legend Chris Gayle has called for fit Jofra Archer to lead England’s pace attack during the home Ashes that begins in around a month's time. Gayle hailed England’s Test team coach Brendon McCullum for a sea of changes he brought into the side and also applauded their new brand of cricket, ‘Bazball’, that has taken the world by storm.

Speaking to Sky Sports on the sidelines of Miami GP, Gayle said he is looking forward to watching the Ashes and being there at some point as well. He added despite England being the hot favourites this time, no one should discount Australia, and considering they are also playing India in the WTC ahead of the Ashes, which begins on June 16th in Edgbaston, the Aussies would have some match practice heading into the battle for the urn.

"The cricket England play now is fantastic. They play good, aggressive cricket" Gayle told Sky Sports. "Brendon McCullum brings something special to the England Test side.

"[Australia] have the World Championship final against India that's going to be interesting so I'm looking forward to it,” Gayle said.

"The Ashes is always going to be interesting with Australia and England so I think it will be a good game of cricket to watch, and hopefully, I'll be there," the former Windies legend added.

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has asked for eight fast bowlers for the Ashes; while the onus would remain on the veteran pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad early on, with Ollie Robinson waiting in the wings, Stokes want bowlers who could bowl above 90mph like Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Jofra Archer to attain complete fitness so that all could get rotated during the home showdown.

Speaking particularly of Archer, who following the 2019 WC triumph, suffered a series of injuries, which also saw him missing Test cricket for over two years now, Gayle said Archer needs to be back to his best as England and world cricket need him.

Calling him entertaining and an express pacer, Gayle wished him good luck in his recovery.

"It's sad to see. He's been out for a long time but it's good to see him back on the field. Gayle said. "He missed a few games in the IPL. England need him; world cricket needs him as well. We need an express, entertainment from a fast bowler. I wish him all the best," Gayle said.