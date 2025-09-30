/Chiara Tamburlini, Alice Hewson and host of celebrity names arrive for Women's Indian Open 2025

The Women’s Indian Open 2025 is set to return with its most powerful line-up yet, as world-class golfers from across the globe converge in Gurugram for the 2025 edition of India’s flagship women’s golf tournament. Scheduled from October 9–12, the tournament will once again be held at the iconic DLF Golf & Country Club, which will be hosting the event for the 15th time.

Recognised as a premier event on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since 2010, the Hero Women’s Indian Open has grown exponentially since its inception in 2007. This year, the tournament sees its prize purse boosted to $500,000, reflecting its rising stature on the international golf calendar.

Global stars meet India’s finest

India will be well-represented by its top female golfers, including LET winner Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and Avani Prashanth — all of whom have made a mark on the international stage. A strong group of emerging local players from the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (Hero WPGT) will also join them in this edition. Supported and sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, WPGT is India’s premier domestic tour that has served as a vital launchpad for the nation’s golf talent over the last two decades. It serves as a vital stepping-stone for Indian golfers aiming to compete on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and beyond.

The 2025 edition will feature a stellar international line-up, including defending champion Liz Young, current LET Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes, and rising star Anna Huang, the 16-year-old Canadian sensation who recently secured back-to-back wins on the LET. Other top contenders include Chiara Tamburlini, Alice Hewson, Shannon Tan, and Sara Kouskova — all multiple-time winners on the 2025 LET season, making this year’s field the strongest in tournament history.

A launch pad for legends

The Women’s Indian Open has a proud history of producing champions who have gone on to achieve legendary status in the sport. Notably, Yani Tseng, the 2007 Indian Open winner, rose to become the world’s No. 1 female golfer, while Pornanong Phatlum, the tournament’s only three-time champion, is now a regular on the prestigious LPGA Tour—the pinnacle of women’s professional golf.

The 2010 champion, Laura Davies, is regarded as a global icon in women’s golf. Many other past winners, including Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Caroline Hedwall, Aditi Ashok, Olivia Cowan, and Aline Krauter, have also established themselves as stars on the European and LPGA tours.

The home of Indian women’s golf

Often hailed as the ‘Home of Indian Women’s Golf,’ the 2025 Hero Women’s Indian Open promises four days of thrilling, world-class action and will be set against the backdrop of the award-winning DLF Golf & Country Club.