/'Delighted to host' says PM Narendra Modi as FIDE World Cup returns to India after almost two decades

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his delight as the nation is set to host the Chess World Cup (FIDE World Cup, technical name) in November 2025. In an announcement made by the International Federation on Tuesday (Aug 26), the FIDE World Cup will return to India after a two-decade wait as top Indian talents look to make the nation proud. Writing on his X handle, Prime Minister Modi was delighted and praised the growing popularity of the sport in India.