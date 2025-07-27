FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh head into tie-breaker, check what happens if this contest ends in draw

The winner of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final will get $50,000 (Rs 41.6 lakh), while the runner-up will take home $35,000 (Rs 29.1 lakh).
Grandmaster (GM) Koneru Humpy and International Master (IM) Divya Deshmukh played a close game on Sunday (Jul 27) at Batumi in Georgia and the game ended in a draw. This was the second classical game of their final match in the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. Since both the classical games of the final ended in draws, so now the winner will be decided through a tie-breakers on Monday (Jul 28). During the Game 2, the grandmaster was playing with the white pieces and chose a calm and solid start. While on the other hand, Divya Deshmukh handled the position confidently against Humpy and started with a strong defence.
As the game moved into the middlegame, both the players started exchanging the pieces and the board became same for both the players. The match eventually ended in a draw by repetition as the same position is repeated three times and it leads to an automatic draw as per the rules.
Now, the match is heading into an exciting tie-break, so the level of the game will rise and it will switch the match into faster games (rapid and blitz). It will be the great test of time management for both the players.
In the first rapid game, Grandmaster Koneru Humpy will play with black and on the other side, International Master Divya Deshmukh will play with white. This match is also a special clash between two generations as a 38-year-old Humpy will face 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh. It will be interesting to see that who will win the tie-braker match.