FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh head into tie-breaker, check what happens if this contest ends in draw

Grandmaster (GM) Koneru Humpy and International Master (IM) Divya Deshmukh played a close game on Sunday (Jul 27) at Batumi in Georgia and the game ended in a draw. This was the second classical game of their final match in the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. Since both the classical games of the final ended in draws, so now the winner will be decided through a tie-breakers on Monday (Jul 28). During the Game 2, the grandmaster was playing with the white pieces and chose a calm and solid start. While on the other hand, Divya Deshmukh handled the position confidently against Humpy and started with a strong defence.

As the game moved into the middlegame, both the players started exchanging the pieces and the board became same for both the players. The match eventually ended in a draw by repetition as the same position is repeated three times and it leads to an automatic draw as per the rules.

Now, the match is heading into an exciting tie-break, so the level of the game will rise and it will switch the match into faster games (rapid and blitz). It will be the great test of time management for both the players.

What happens if this contest (tie-breaker) ends in draw and what are its rules

2 rapid games: 10 minutes each, with 10 seconds added after every move.

If still tied: 2 blitz games having 5 minutes each a three seconds increment.

If still tied: 2 blitz games having 3 minutes each and a two seconds increment.

If the score still remains same, then more 3+2 blitz games will be played until there is a winner.