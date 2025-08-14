/'Our daughters are our pride’: President Murmu on India’s women chess champions

In her address to the country on Thursday (August 14), India President Droupadi Murmu hailed country's growing dominance in world chess, noting that the country stands on the brink of “transformative changes” in the sporting arena. The golden run was sparked last year when 18-year-old D Gukesh became the youngest world champion, paving the way for a string of stellar performances by India’s chess prodigies. R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali have all showcased remarkable consistency under high-pressure international conditions.

Just last month, 19-year-old Deshmukh created history as the youngest women’s World Cup champion, defeating Humpy in a gripping final. “Brimming with a new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games. Chess, for example, is now dominated by India’s youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025,” the president said in her address.

“Our daughters are our pride. They are breaching barriers in every field, including in the areas of defence and security. Sports are among important indicators of excellence, empowerment and potential. A nineteen-year-old girl (Deshmukh) and a thirty-eight-year-old woman (Humpy) from India were the finalists in the FIDE Women’s World Cup for chess championship,” she said.