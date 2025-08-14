Saaniya Chandok: Who is Sachin Tendulkar’s future daughter-in-law?

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The engagement was an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family from both sides.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya maintains a low public profile but comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. The Ghai family has a significant presence in the hospitality and food industries, owning the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, Saaniya is a designated partner and director at Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai.

Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, is chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd, a family-owned conglomerate with deep roots in hospitality and ice cream. He is the son of Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai, the visionary behind Kwality Ice Cream and the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel. Under Ravi Ghai’s leadership, the group expanded both in India and internationally, particularly in the Middle East, where it set up ice cream manufacturing units and boosted exports. Graviss Hospitality continues to operate the InterContinental hotel and has backed ventures like The Brooklyn Creamery—a modern, health-focused ice cream brand founded by his grandson, Shivaan Ghai.

According to an Instagram post by Mr. Paws Pet Spa, Saaniya is not only a director but also the company’s founder. The post adds that she graduated from the London School of Economics and, in late 2024, earned a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service.

Meanwhile, Arjun, 25, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has also represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He began his career with Mumbai in the 2020–21 season, debuting in a T20 match against Haryana, after representing the city at junior level and earning a spot in the India U19 squad. In 2022–23, he moved to Goa, making his first-class and List A debuts.