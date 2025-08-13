Wedding bells: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok in close-knit affair. Who is she?

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The engagement was an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family from both sides. Arjun, 25, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has also represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He began his career with Mumbai in the 2020–21 season, debuting in a T20 match against Haryana, after representing the city at junior level and earning a spot in the India U19 squad. In 2022–23, he moved to Goa, making his first-class and List A debuts.

In red-ball cricket, Arjun has played 17 matches, scoring 532 runs—including a century and two fifties—and taking 37 wickets, which feature a five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls. In List A matches for Goa, he has appeared in 17 games, scoring 76 runs across nine innings. His IPL career so far comprises five matches for Mumbai Indians, where he has bowled 73 deliveries for three wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 1/9, and an economy rate of 9.36. With the bat, he has scored 13 runs off nine balls at a strike rate of 144.44, with a top score of 13.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya maintains a low public profile but comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. The Ghai family has a significant presence in the hospitality and food industries, owning the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, Saaniya is a designated partner and director at Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai.