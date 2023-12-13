Champions League: Newcastle United seek helping hand against Milan for R16 berth as PSG sit in pole position
Newcastle United will need a helping hand on the Champions League matchday 6 as they take on seven-time champions AC Milan at St James’ Park on Wednesday (Dec 13) evening. With a three-way battle for the last-second spot in the group Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race and sit in the pole position after their controversial draw on matchday 5 against the Magpies. The night will also see Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk in action as they battle for another second spot in Group H.
Newcastle United seek helping hand
Newcastle United would have needed a win on the final day against AC Milan to reach the Champions League R16, only for their fate to be hanged in balance after a controversial draw against Paris Saint-Germain. The 1-1 draw for Newcastle means they are third in the Group F standings with five points. Borussia Dortmund have already qualified for the knockouts, meaning three teams will scramble for a place in the R16.
Dortmund with 10 points in five matches are top of the charts while PSG are second with seven points. Both Newcastle and AC Milan are separated by goal difference and have five points each.
Newcastle’s encounter against AC Milan at St. James’ Park is a must-win and failing to win will see them wave goodbye to the competition. Even a draw will see elimination for Newcastle along with AC Milan as they will both fail to leapfrog PSG on seven points. A win for Newcastle and a draw or a defeat for PSG will be the only equation that could see the Magpies reach the knockouts.
Porto, Shakhtar fight for second spot
Tied on nine points each Porto will advance to the R16 with a draw as they will attain a better head-to-head record with Shakhtar. However, any team emerging winner will advance to the next stage of the competition. Interestingly, if Barcelona lose by one-goal margin and Shakhtar win by six-goal margin they could win the group and condemn the five-time champions to second place. Atletico Madrid and Lazio will also go head-to-head with the winner of the contest winning the group.