CCL T20 Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors: CCL 2023 matches date, time, venue and live-stream details

CCL T20 Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) T20 2023 is gearing up for an exciting week of matches, with the action moving from Jaipur to Bengaluru. Cricket fans can look forward to more thrilling and action-packed matches that are sure to keep them on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming match on Saturday, February 4th, will feature Punjab de Sher and Telugu Warriors facing off against each other. The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST, and fans can catch all the live action via the livestream details provided in the article.

After eight matches in the tournament, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, and Karnataka Bulldozers currently dominate the points table, having won both of their matches this season. In contrast, Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers, and Kerala Strikers are at the bottom of the table, having yet to secure a win in the CCL 2023 edition.

CCL T20 Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors match details

The 9th match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be played between Punjab De Sher and Telugu Warriors in Bengaluru. The venue of the match is the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will be played at 2:30 PM IST.

CCL T20 Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers match details

The 10th match of the CCL 2023 will see Chennai Rhinos locking horns with Karnataka Bulldozers on Saturday, March 4. The venue of the match is the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch CCL T20 2023 matches LIVE?

CCL matches are being telecasted in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

OTT App ZEE5 is live-streaming all matches of CCL T20 2023. The CCL T20 YouTube page will provide highlights of the CCL matches for free. Zee5’s annual subscription plans start from just INR 399.

