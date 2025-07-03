Cast from the Past: The only time Wimbledon broke its all-white rule for players | Know More

Whenever you think of the Wimbledon tournament, the images that flash in one's mind are the lush green grass of Centre Court, bowls of strawberries and cream, claps from royals in the Royal Box and players dressed head-to-toe in white. That’s the charm and aura of the world’s oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam.

But did you know that in its long and illustrious history, since it began in 1877, there was one occasion when players stepped onto the iconic courts of Wimbledon wearing coloured outfits?

It happened during the London 2012 Summer Olympics, when the All England Club, for the first and only time, waived its strict all-white dress code. For a few days, the historic venue looked different as players proudly donned their national colours instead of traditional whites.

Ian Ritchie, Wimbledon’s Chief Executive at the time, explained the decision to ESPN, “We have been very supportive of the Olympic organisers throughout the process. We hope, to some extent, there will be a different type of audience. It is not a repeat of the Championships. It will be its competition, having its own style, and it will play out in its own way.”

The Royal Box, which is usually reserved for British royalty and elite guests, was filled with members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Only 12 out of Wimbledon’s 17 courts were used and the capacity was reduced to 26,000 compared to the usual 40,000. There were no scheduled night sessions, maintaining one of Wimbledon’s unique traditions.

The Olympic play began just 20 days after the end of that year’s Wimbledon, with fresh grass laid down. Despite concerns about fan turnout, the Olympic tournament was a success. Interestingly, the 2012 London Olympics also made history by including mixed doubles for the first time in Olympic tennis, increasing the medal count to five.

Here’s a look at the Gold medal winners:

Men’s Singles: Andy Murray (Great Britain) Women’s Singles: Serena Williams (USA) Men’s Doubles: Bob and Mike Bryan (USA) Women’s Doubles: Serena and Venus Williams (USA) Mixed Doubles: Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi (Belarus)