Wimbledon 2025: Female fan almost bumps into Alcaraz, reaction breaks internet - WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday (July 2) booked his place in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships after he outclassed Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. The straight sets win now sees Alcaraz take another step towards a third consecutive Wimbledon title. However, it was not the only talking point at the Championships as one of the female fans stole the spotlight with her epic reaction while Alcaraz was on his way out of the stadium.

Female fan steals spotlight

After outclassing Tarvet, Alcaraz was on his way out with only little security personnel around him. While he was getting out of the stadium a female fan bumped into Alcaraz and her epic reaction broke the internet. The video was later shared by Wimbledon’s official social media handle as fans reacted to the moment.

“Priceless,” wrote one of the fans while another wrote, “I didn’t see Alcaraz but it was shocking how often I’d be walking around Wimbledon the last two days and casually walk by or nearly into some of the biggest names in tennis trying to get to their next match.. and no one bothering them which was nice to see.”

Alcaraz in R3

Defending champion Alcaraz needed two hours and 17 minutes to subdue world number 733 Tarvet, who produced flashes of his emerging talent to delight the partisan crowd.

"First of all, I have to give big praise to Oliver. In his second match on the tour, I just loved his game, to be honest," said the Spaniard after his 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win.

"I knew I had to play my best tennis. I was really happy with my performance but big praise to him as well."

Alcaraz has won his past 20 matches, a blistering streak that has brought him titles at the Rome Masters, the French Open and Queen's Club.

The 22-year-old, who beat Jannik Sinner in the final at Roland Garros last month, has won 31 of his 34 Tour-level matches on grass -- his last defeat at Wimbledon came against Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.