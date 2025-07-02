/Novak Djokovic reveals secret to winning start at Wimbledon, says 'it was doctors' miracle pills'

Novak Djokovic kick-started his Wimbledon 2025 campaign on a winning note as he got the better of French world number 41 Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday (July 1). The contest played at the Centre Court saw Djokovic drop one set before he bounced back to book his place in the second round. After the win, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed the secret to the win, claiming it was the miracle pills from doctors that helped him bounce back.

Djokovic reveals secret to win

"I enjoyed myself, obviously a bit less in the second set but I went from feeling my absolute best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes," the seven-time Wimbledon champion said.

"Whether it was a stomach bug, I don't know what it is.

"I struggled with that but the energy came back after some doctors' miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note."

On a quest to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic has not had a major title since the 2023 US Open. The 38-year-old has lost back-to-back Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz, keeping him away from leapfrogging Margaret Court with whom he holds the record for joint-most Grand Slam singles titles.

He will next face Dan Evans in the second round, keeping his bid on to reach every Wimbledon final since 2018. If Djokovic wins the Wimbledon title, he will also go level with Roger Federer for most singles titles at SW19 with eight titles each. Only Martina Navratilova (nine) has won more singles titles at Wimbledon than Federer.

Zverev, Gauff out in round one

French Open champion Coco Gauff lost 7-6, 6-1 to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the first round in one of the upsets on Day 2 of the Championships. Interestingly, Gauff lost in straight sets, highlighting her lack of preparations for the tournament. In another upset, former Olympic champion Alexander Zverev lost 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as he too packed his bags early from Wimbledon.