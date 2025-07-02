/Wimbledon 2025: Who is Arthur Rinderknech, who stunned Alexander Zverev in first round?

The second day of Wimbledon 2025 produced huge shocks as former Olympic champion Alexander Zverev was ousted in the opening round on Tuesday (July 2). Zverev who was facing Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech lost 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 as he exited a Grand Slam tournament this early since 2019. The shock result saw everyone raise their eyebrows at SW19 with Rinderknech getting the cheers from the fans.

Who is Arthur Rinderknech?

At 29, Rinderknech hails from a family closely affiliated with sports with his mother Virginie Paquet also playing brief professional tennis in the late 1980s. The Frenchman is ranked 72 in the ATP rankings and has been on tour for the last few years. He turned pro in 2018 and has since achieved a career-high ranking of 42 in October 2022. While he now focuses on singles, Rinderknech also has a doubles ranking of 313 in the world.

When it comes to the Grand Slams, with a win over Zverev, Rinderknech has matched his best result at Wimbledon. He entered round two of the Championships in 2024 and will now search for his joint-best Grand Slam result. His best result was reaching the third round of the 2023 US Open.

ALSO READ | 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad? Indian delegation makes case to IOC amid standstill

His biggest career win so far was against Jannik Sinner who he defeated at the ATP Lyon Open in 2021 to reach the quarterfinal. His first ATP tour final was at the Adelaide International 2 when he defeated Karen Khachanov and Corentin Moutet en route.

What did Zverev say after defeat?

"It's funny, I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally. I've been saying that since after the Australian Open," he said.

"I'm trying to find ways, trying to find ways to kind of get out of this hole. I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way.

“I feel, generally speaking, quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice.”