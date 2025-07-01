/Wimbledon 2025: 'Pushpa Raj' at All England Club as Djokovic does Allu Arjun in hunt for record grand slam

Wimbledon 2025 - the 138th edition of the Championship - is already underway and the All England Club has found the perfect way to describe Novak Djokovic's hunt for the record 25th title. Djokovic, who hasn't won a grand slam since winning US Open 2023, is hoping to overcome the barrier in the tournament he has won seven times. To show his determination, Wimbledon has chosen a famous dialogue from the Indian movie franchise - Pushpa - where the protagonist (played by Allu Arjun) refuses to stand down in face of adversity with the statement - "Jukhega nahi (won't bow down)."

Wimbledon and Djokovic go Pushpa way

Taking a leaf out of the Pushpa book, Wimbledon, along with the official broadcaster of the tournament, has shared a post on its official Instagram handle with a sketch of Novak Djokovic in iconic Pushpa pose with the caption: "Rukega bhi nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi (won't stop and won't bow down either)." Have a look at the post below:

Djokovic in Wimbledon

Djokovic takes on French Alexandre Muller in the first round at SW19 on Tuesday (Jul 1). Djokovic is 38 now and will be 39 next year - his age is showing up as he continues to chase the elusive 25th grand slam title - probably the only feather missing from his decorated tennis career cap.

In the previous two editions of the Wimbledon, Djokovic has reached the final but fell short against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz who is playing in the tournament as a two-time defending champion.