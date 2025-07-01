/Wimbledon 2025: Billionaire heiress and world no. 3 Pegula suffers shock defeat vs Cocciaretto in first round of women's singles

Billionaire heiress and world no. 3 Jessica Pegula's Wimbledon 2025 bid in women's singles was cut short after a shocking straight sets loss against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round on Tuesday (Jul 1). USA's Pegula lost the match 2-6, 3-6 and is second player in two days in top 10 to exit the tournament in the first round. On day 1 (Jun 30) Russia's Daniil Medvedev was handed a shock defeat in the first round. The loss, while won't be adding any large sum to Pegula's balance, will neither make a dent either - given her rich inheritance.

Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim, own one of franchises in US-based NFL in their home town of Buffalo. Apart from owning the Buffalo Bills, the Pegulas are also the owner of NHL team Buffalo Sabres. Pegulas have a net worth of more than 10 billion as per Forbes - making Jessica Pegula a billionaire heiress.

The tennis player, however, does find it odd that he success on the court is being linked with her father's fortune.

“Some people get this image that it’s really easy for me because my dad is very wealthy but that didn’t happen until I was 17 or 18. My dad was probably more hard on me than my mum, the more old-school one pushing me. They gave me a great childhood and instilled a lot of work ethic in me. This definitely got me to this point,” she has said in the past as reported by the Mirror.

As for her performance, Pegula has reached last eight in seven grand slams - showing that she has enough skills to play at the top level.