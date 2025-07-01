/Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz stops mid-match to offer water to fan, leads crowd to applause Fognini after win - WATCH

Wimbledon 2025 is underway in England but so is English summer - which is getting hotter every year with climate change. On the first day (Jun 30), defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was in action and the match stretched beyond four hours - making it difficult for the fans at Centre Court. During the match, one of the fans felt uneasy because of the prevailing weather condition and Alcaraz stopped mid-match to tend to the fan. The Spaniard grabbed a water bottle from one of the attendants and offered it to the fan - giving Wimbledon 2025 one of its vert first heart-warming moments.

Alcaraz offers water to fan mid-match at Wimbledon

The win, however, didn't come easy for Alcaraz as Fognini took him to five sets to give the defending champion an early scare. The two-time defending champion eventually won 7-5, 6(5)-7(7), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. After the win, he acknowledged Fognini's efforts and led the crowd for a round of applause for the fight shown by the Italian. Have a look at the video below:

Alcaraz came into the contest as a clear favorite and on the back of his successful French Open defence. Fognini, however, gave the Spaniard a good fight but Alcaraz won the first set 7-5. The Italian did one better in the second set by taking it in the tie-break and eventually winning it.

Alcaraz again fought tooth and nail to win the third set before Fognini won the fourth won rather easily. In the final and decisive set, Fognini seemed out of breath and ran out of steam as Alcaraz won it 6-1 to take the match. The win once again highlights the Spaniard's extreme physical and mental strength as visible in French Open 2025 final not so long ago when he saved three tournament points in the fourth set against Jannik Sinner to eventually win the title in an epic five-set thriller.