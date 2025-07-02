LOGIN
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 19:45 IST
I feel lonely & empty: Zverev after Wimbledon exit
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 19:45 IST

I feel lonely & empty: Zverev after Wimbledon exit

After a shocking first-round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech, Alexander Zverev admitted he’s been struggling mentally, describing feelings of loneliness and emptiness. Watch in for more details!

