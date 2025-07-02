/IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates HISTORY and equals Virat Kohli and Vijay Hazare, becomes third Indian Test skipper to...

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has created history by becoming the third captain to score two or more fifty-plus scores batting at number 4 against England in England. Gill reached the milestone on day 1 (Jul 2) of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham (UK). Before Gill, Virat Kohli (captain on 2018 and 2021 tour) and Vijay Hazare (captain on 1952 tour) had scored two or more fifty-plus scores against England in England in Tests. Overall, Kohli has two hundreds and five fifties against England in England as Test skipper while Hazare scored two fifties in his two Tests as India skipper against England in England.

Also See - IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England

India had crossed 200-run mark in their first innings and Gill was batting at 57 not out by the end of 60 overs. Gill's deputy Rishabh Pant was also at the crease batting at 25 and the duo had added 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, England won the toss and sent India to bat first in Birmingham. Under the cloudy skies, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul erred on the side of caution. India's over defence was finally breached by England seamer Chris Woakes to sent back Rahul in the ninth over for a team score of just 15.

Karun Nair and Jaiswal then added 80 runs for the second wicket but the former was dismissed just before lunch as India headed back for the break at 98/2. In the second session, India scored 84 runs but lost well set Jaiswal who scored a handsome 87 with the team at 182/3.

India made three changes to the playing XI and rested premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah along with all-rounder Shardul Thakur and batter Sai Sudharsan. The three new players in India side were Nitish Reddy for Sudharsan, Washington Sundar for Thakur and Akash Deep for Bumrah.