/IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scores fifty in second Test vs England on day 1 (Jul 2). This is his second fifty or more score in three innings he had batted on this tour. Only a few other Indian opening batters have achieved the same landmark on previous India Test tours of England.
Yashavsi Jasiwal is the first Indian left-hand opening batter to score two consecutive fifty-plus scores in two Tests against England in England. He had scored 101 in the first Test at Headingley before scoring a fifty in second Test at Edgbaston.
India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also equalled former left-hand opener Nari Contractor's record of scoring two or more fifty-plus scores on the same Test tour of England. Contractor and Jaiswal are the only two left-hand Indian openers to score two or more fifty-plus scores on same England tour. While Jaiswal scored 101 in 1st Test before scoring a fifty in second Test, Contractor scored 81 and 56 in two different Test on India tour of England in 1959.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred on day 1 (June 20) of the first Test against England - the first by an Indian opener in Tests at the venue. Before Jaiswal's ton, it was Farookh Engineer's 87 in 1967 as highest score by an Indian opening batter at Headingley in Tests against England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India and added 52 runs for the opening wicket in the first 15 overs. This is only the second time in India's history of touring England for Tests that they have crossed 50-run mark for the opening wicket at Headingley. The only other time Indian openers crossed 50-run mark for opening wicket in Leeds was back in 1986 with Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth adding 64 runs.
Jaiswal is overall 11th Indian opener to score two consecutive fifty-plus scores in two Tests against England in England. The last players to achieve the feat were Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in 2021.
There have been some great Indian openers in the past who have scored two fifty-plus scores in two consecutive Tests against England in England and they are : Sunil Gavaskar (1979), Murali Vijay (2014), Rohit Sharma (2021), Rahul Dravid (2011), Dinesh Karthik (2007), KL Rahul (2021),Vijay Merchant (1946), Virender Sehwag (2002), Wasim Jaffer (2007) and Syed Mushtaw Ali (1936).