/IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also equalled former left-hand opener Nari Contractor's record of scoring two or more fifty-plus scores on the same Test tour of England. Contractor and Jaiswal are the only two left-hand Indian openers to score two or more fifty-plus scores on same England tour. While Jaiswal scored 101 in 1st Test before scoring a fifty in second Test, Contractor scored 81 and 56 in two different Test on India tour of England in 1959.