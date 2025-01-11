Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players could avenge their thrashing earlier this season by Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, if they avoided making the same mistakes.

Advertisment

Hansi Flick's Barcelona routed Los Blancos 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October in La Liga, although a slump before the winter break helped Real Madrid overtake them.

Also read | LA wildfires: Ex-Olympian Gary Hall's gold medals lost in inferno

"We have to think about that game obviously, they beat us, we had a clear evaluation of what happened," Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday ahead of the clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "We started the game well, then had problems in the second half, so we have to try and repeat the good things we did and avoid the mistakes we made.

Advertisment

"The Clasico is even more pressured when it's a final, we've played a lot against Barcelona and playing a final against them is always something special."

Madrid are still searching for a balance between attack and defence in their game after the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Along with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes, the four players give Madrid a significant edge going forward but can hurt the team if they are not focussed defensively.

Advertisment

"(In recent Clasicos) individual quality has prevailed over team balance," continued Ancelotti. "An important aspect tomorrow will be balance and collective work -- defending.

"If you defend well, there's more chance of winning."

Ancelotti previously said his worst memory from a successful 2024, in which Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League, was the beating by Barcelona.

"We're close to another trophy, we're thinking positively, but we know that in football anything can happen, above all when the opponent is strong and competes well like Barcelona," added Ancelotti, whose side have won the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup already this season.

"Our team has improved, nobody can argue with that.

"A defeat wouldn't be good but the team is not going backwards, it will keep moving forwards."

'Minimise' Olmo

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo will be able to play after the Catalans were controversially granted a temporary licence for him by Spain's national sports council (CSD).

"Olmo will play and we have to minimise his quality," said Ancelotti, who has resisted giving his opinion about the case which has aggravated Spanish football.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Olmo was ready to play but suggested he might not start after Gavi shone in the semi-final against Athletic Bilbao in the attacking midfield role.

"Gavi had a great performance against Athletic, he's got confidence... I think he's is going to play, but I am not 100 percent sure of who will play," said Flick.

The Super Cup offers the German coach's first chance of silverware since arriving at Barcelona.

"If we win, we will have more confidence for the rest of the season," added Flick. "Winning the game would be something really big for everyone."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.