Can IPL 2021 be played in between WTC final and England series? Sourav Ganguly responds

The postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came as a huge blow to the BCCI but players and staff’s safety was paramount for the organisers. Since the postponement, there have been many reports about rescheduling the T20 tournament and whether an alternate window is possible after the ICC World Test Championship final and before the much-awaited series against England.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has cleared the air surrounding the postponed IPL 2021 as he said that there is no window for IPL 2021 in between the WTC final and England series as the Indian team will play Sri Lanka for three ODI and five T20Is.

“No (on playing IPL 2021 in between WTC final and England series). India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL,” Ganguly told Sportstar.

The BCCI drew widespread criticism for continuing with the IPL 2021 at a time when India is battling with the devastating second wave of COVID-19. While many had called for an early suspension of the T20 tournament, the BCCI eventually postponed it after the virus hit the players inside the bubble. Should it have been called off earlier?

“You can say that now in hindsight that the IPL should have been called off earlier. Mumbai and Chennai (legs) did not have cases. Only when the IPL reached Delhi and Ahmedabad did the cases rise. People will say a lot of things in any case. The English Premier League had so many people affected. But they could reschedule the matches. But you can’t do that with IPL. You stop it for seven days and it is done. Players go back home and then the process of quarantine starts from scratch,” Ganguly told the same publication.

Meanwhile, India are expected to depart for England in the first week of June for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand before taking on England in a five-match Test series. But it would be interesting to see whether they will name a fresh squad for the tour of Sri Lank.