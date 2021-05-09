Virat Kohli expresses his 'gratitude' towards frontline workers amidst COVID-19 crisis

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his "gratitude" towards the healthcare and frontline workers who are tirelessly working amidst the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc across India.

He took to social media and wrote: "I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare & frontline workers, I am in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times & helped each other. India is grateful to have heroes like you."

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. The Indian skipper, while declaring the launch of his fundraiser drive, revealed that all donations will go to ACT Grants, who are attempting to take care of the issue of deficiency of oxygen supply. ACT Grants is additionally putting forth attempts to address the deficiency of medical staff and hospital beds while helping with increasing India's vaccination endeavours.

Virat Kohli pled to his fans and family to contribute towards the fundraiser. Despite the fact that Virat Kohli didn't reveal the amount that he and his wife donated, the pledge drive site said that the couple donated Rs 2 crore.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 with 18,65,428 samples being tested on Saturday.