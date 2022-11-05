Can India still get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022? All possible scenarios in Group 1 explained

India's nail-biting 5-run win against Bangladesh all but confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 but Rohit Sharma & Co. are far from safe in Group 1. They still need to win their fifth and final Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 06) to confirm their berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

India are currently on top of the points table in Group 1 with six points from four matches so far. They will take on Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. India defeated Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two games before slipping up against South Africa. They bounced back to register their third win by beating Bangladesh earlier this week.

While the win has put them in touching distance of a spot in the semi-finals, they still need to avoid a defeat against Zimbabwe to be certain of qualification. If India lose against Zimbabwe, it will be a three-horse race in Group 1 with Pakistan back in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan, who are currently in the third spot in the points table with 4 points from four games are virtually out of contention but their chances depend on India and South Africa. Pakistan will play Bangladesh in their last game on Sunday while South Africa will face Netherlands.

A look at all possible scenarios in Group 1 if India lose against Zimbabwe:

1) Pakistan win, South Africa lose

If Pakistan manage to beat Bangladesh and South Africa lose against Netherlands, India will qualify for the semi-finals along with Babar Azam & Co. as the Proteas only have five points from four games so far. A loss against Netherlands can shatter South Africa's hope of qualifying for the top four.

2) Pakistan lose, South Africa win

If South Africa beat Netherlands and Pakistan go down against Bangladesh, India will drop to the second spot in the group but will qualify for the semi-finals as they have a better net run rate of +0.730 as of now compared to Bangladesh's -1.276.

3) South Africa and Pakistan win

India will be in a spot of bother if they lose against Zimbabwe and both Pakistan and South Africa win their respective matches. Both South Africa (+1.441) and Pakistan (+1.117) have a better net run rate compared to India which will see India get knocked out of the competition in this scenario.

4) India-Zimbabwe washed, Pakistan and South Africa win

If India's game against Zimbabwe is washed out completely and both teams get a point each, India will qualify for the semi-finals even if both Pakistan and South Africa win their respective matches. A washout will take India to seven points, pacing them above Pakistan on the table as the Men in Green can reach a maximum of only six points.

5) Pakistan-Bangladesh washed, South Africa win

If Pakistan's game against Bangladesh is washed out completely and points are shared, India will comfortably qualify for the semi-finals as the second-placed team with six points.

6) South Africa-Netherlands washed, Pakistan win

If Pakistan manage to beat Bangladesh and rain plays spoilsport in South Africa's clash against Netherlands, India will get knocked out of the competition. A point from a tied game will see South Africa take the top spot with seven points while Pakistan will overtake India in the second spot with a better net run rate.