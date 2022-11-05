Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A look at five incredible records held by Indian superstar

Virat Kohli has been enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as he continues to shatter records with the willow. He headed into the World Cup with a point to prove after enduring intense criticism over his prolonged lean patch but has managed to silence his critics in style with his performances in the tournament so far.

Kohli has three fifties to his name in India's first four matches in the Super 12 and is already the tournament's highest run-getter with 220 runs under his belt in four matches. He slammed an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday to become the leading run-getter of all time in the history of the T20 World Cup, breaking Mahela Jayawardene's record.

Kohli, who has been incredibly consistent across formats in Australian conditions in the past, has extended his dominance in the country with his performances in the T20 World Cup. He has regained his mojo and has been churning out match-winning performances for India.

Also Read: When you perform in Australia, you get that respect: Virat Kohli on his impressive numbers Down Under

On his 34th birthday, here is a look at five stunning records held by Virat Kohli:

1) Most successful Test captain for India

Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins to his name in just 68 matches. Kohli only lost 17 games during his stint as India's Test captain from 2014 to 2022 and has a win percentage of 58.82, the best among all captains, who led in more than ten Test matches.

2) Fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli also holds the record for being the fastest to complete 12,000 runs in ODIs. He managed to achieve the feat in just 242 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar had achieved the milestone in 300 innings.

3) Most runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli holds the record for being the highest run-getter in T20Is at present. He has 3932 runs in 113 T20Is at a brilliant average of over 53 and a strike rate of 138.45. He is only 68 runs short of becoming the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in the shortest format in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Also Read: He believes when no one else does: Karthik, Yuvraj and others wish Virat Kohli on 34th birthday

4) Most double hundreds in Tests as captain

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the maximum number of double centuries as a captain in Test cricket. He has six double tons to his name in the longest format, which is the most by as a captain. West Indies legend Brian Lara is second on the list with five double hundreds as captain in Tests.

5) Over 900 runs in an IPL season

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli was in the form of his life in IPL 2016 where he amassed a whopping 973 runs in just 16 matches at a stunning average of 81.08. He remains the only batter in IPL history to have breached the 900-run mark in a single season.