He believes when no one else does: Karthik, Yuvraj and others wish Virat Kohli on 34th birthday

Indian cricket's undisputed superstar and one of the modern-day greats of the game, Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday (November 05). One of the finest batters of all time, Kohli has been in top-notch form for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and has set the stage on fire in Australia.

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Kohli had to deal with severe criticism and constant scrutiny as he underwent a prolonged lean patch with the willow in international cricket. However, he bounced back strongly in the Asia Cup earlier this year before shutting his critics completely with his stunning performances in the T20 World Cup 2022.

As the batting maestro turned 34 on Saturday, wishes poured in from all corners with fans and cricketers from across the globe paying rich tributes to one of the greatest the game has ever seen. While his India teammate Dinesh Karthik posted a heartfelt message for Kohli on his birthday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed his hard work and determination to be where he is today.

"He's the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli," wrote Karthik on Twitter as he wished Kohli on his 34th birthday.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli bring home the cup. Lots of love @imVkohli," wrote Yuvraj.

Several other former and current cricketers, including the likes of Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Irfan Pathan among others took to social media to send their warm wishes to the former India captain on his special day. Check out the tweets:

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

Wishing modern day legend @imVkohli a very happy birthday. May you keep entertaining the cricketing world for the longest time. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yEzIFmDf3n — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2022

A very very happy birthday to you my brother @imVkohli!! Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!! pic.twitter.com/tvgENyH1Nc — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday brother @imVkohli Keep up the good work and keep making us proud.. Iss baar we need gift from you BRING THE CUP BACK stay healthy and happy . Much love pic.twitter.com/6rNeHcXbd3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2022

Kohli has been consistent for India so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia and is currently the highest run-getter in the tournament with 220 runs from just four matches at a brilliant average of 220 and a strike rate of over 144.

He has already slammed three half-centuries in the competition and will be looking to continue his purple patch when India lock horns with Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash on Sunday (November 06). India have all but sealed a spot in the semi-finals with three wins in their first four matches in Super 12 but will look to confirm the top spot on the points table with a win against Zimbabwe.