When you perform in Australia, you get that respect: Virat Kohli on his impressive numbers Down Under

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has been enjoying superlative form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The superstar batter has been churning out runs consistently and is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament with 220 runs from just four matches at an astounding average of 180 and a strike rate of over 144.

Kohli has been dismissed only once in the tournament so far and has extended his dominance in Australian conditions with some brilliant performances. The senior India batter has always enjoyed batting in Australia and possesses an incredible record in the country.

He averages over 50 in both Tests and ODIs in Australia and has 671 runs to his name in 15 matches at an average of 83.37 when it comes to T20Is. Australia has been like a second home to Kohli, who believes the conditions are no more alien to him and that his performances have earned him the respect of the Australian fans as well.

"When I come here (in Australia), it doesn't feel alien anymore to me. I get a very comfortable feeling here. When you perform here, you get that respect. I realise it now, it is not just about our fans but when I step out on road, the locals here meet and approach me and I feel happy to see them," Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Kohli, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday (November 05), kicked started the tournament in brilliant fashion with a memorable knock against arch-rivals Pakistan. He slammed an unbeaten 82 to help India pull off a miraculous victory in a last-ball thriller before following it up with another unbeaten fifty against Netherlands.

He slipped up against South Africa in India's next Super 12 clash but bounced back with another impressive knock of 66 runs against Bangladesh in their last Super 12 encounter. Thanks to his batting heroics, India are currently on top of the Group 2 points table and have all but confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.