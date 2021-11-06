Cake, candles and chuckles: Watch how Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday after India's win vs Scotland

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday (November 5), on the same day he led his side to win a crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup contest against Scotland. Virat had his 'birthday luck' on his side as he won the toss and opted to bowl first, which helped the team massively. Indian bowlers bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs. The batters then entered the field with all guns blazing as they reached the set target in 6.3 overs.

In order to redress their net run rate (NRR) and have any chance to make it to the semi-final of the tournament, India needed to register big wins after losing their first two matches Pakistan and New Zealand. And they managed to do so as they defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs and Scotland by eight wickets in the Super 12 matches.

ALSO READ | T20WC: India beat Scotland in 6.3 overs, here's how it changes semis permutations. How can India qualify?

The win against Scotland was more or less a birthday present for the Indian skipper by the teammates as India are still, somehow, in the contention of reaching the semi-finals. The hopeful Indian team celebrated Virat's birthday after the Scotland win.

The official handle of the Indian cricket board BCCI posted a small video, where Virat can be seen cutting the cake and teammates, other members of staff clapping and wishing for him. India batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a story on Instagram in which the players can be seen smearing cake on Kohli's face.

ALSO READ | 'Huge respect': Virat Kohli and other team members visit Scotland dressing room after the game - see pics

Watch the video here:

Virat was also asked about his birthday plans as he said that he is "over that phase". With a bright smile on his face, he further added, "Anushka and Vamika are with me, that celebration is enough for me - family is most important."