BWF World Championships — 'I think we finally got some redemption': Satwik-Chirag avenge Olympic heartbreak, book semis spot

The Indian pair outplayed Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight sets with a score line of 21-12 and 21-19 in the quarterfinals
India’s star men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their sparkling run at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025, sealing a semifinal spot with a commanding win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in Paris on Friday (August 29). At the Adidas Arena, the world no. 3 pair produced a clinical performance to register a straight-games win (21-12, 21-19) against their long-time rivals.
Also Read: PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan clinch thriller against BengaluruBulls in first-ever league stage tie-breaker
The triumph carried added weight—just a year ago, at the Paris Olympics 2024, Chia and Soh had ended India’s medal hopes in the quarterfinals. This time, Satwik and Chirag turned the script around with poise and authority. “It was a rematch of sorts from the Olympics, same arena, same stage. We finally got some redemption,” the pair said after the win. “We’ve always had tough battles with them at the biggest events, and we’re really happy we could win today.”
For the Indians, it was not only about revenge but also about history. The victory guarantees them a second World Championships medal after their maiden podium finish in 2022, where, ironically, they lost in the semifinals to the same Malaysian duo.
Also Read: Cowboys trade Micah Parsons: Jerry Jones says deal in 'best interest of our organization'
Satwik credited their composure in pressure moments. “Even when they were closing the gap, I told myself not to hurry. One point at a time. We sensed they were under pressure, so we just stuck to our A game,” he explained. With confidence soaring, the Indians will next face China’s Liu Yi and Chen Bo Yang, the world no. 11 pair, in the semifinals on Saturday. While many may tag the Chinese duo as underdogs, Chirag remained cautious: “At this stage, there are no underdogs. We’ll take it one match at a time and focus on ourselves.”