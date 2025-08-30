BWF World Championships — 'I think we finally got some redemption': Satwik-Chirag avenge Olympic heartbreak, book semis spot

India’s star men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their sparkling run at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025, sealing a semifinal spot with a commanding win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in Paris on Friday (August 29). At the Adidas Arena, the world no. 3 pair produced a clinical performance to register a straight-games win (21-12, 21-19) against their long-time rivals.

The triumph carried added weight—just a year ago, at the Paris Olympics 2024, Chia and Soh had ended India’s medal hopes in the quarterfinals. This time, Satwik and Chirag turned the script around with poise and authority. “It was a rematch of sorts from the Olympics, same arena, same stage. We finally got some redemption,” the pair said after the win. “We’ve always had tough battles with them at the biggest events, and we’re really happy we could win today.”

For the Indians, it was not only about revenge but also about history. The victory guarantees them a second World Championships medal after their maiden podium finish in 2022, where, ironically, they lost in the semifinals to the same Malaysian duo.