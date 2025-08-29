Cowboys trade Micah Parsons: Jerry Jones says deal in 'best interest of our organization'

The 'Gambler' Jerry Jones has done it again. The Dallas Cowboys, much like Herschel Walker trade about three and a half decades ago, have pulled another one with Micah Parsons trade. The linebacker, who played four years on a rookie contract, has been sent to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks from next year and the year after. The swap comes just about a week from the start of NFL 2025 season when the Cowboys take on arch-rivals and Super Bowl defenders Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.

Why did Cowboys trade Parsons

With his rookie contract coming to an end, Parsons and the Cowboys could not agree on extension terms. Eventually, the Packers raised their hands for the LB and paid him $188 million with $136 million guaranteed for a four-year deal. Asked about deal, Cowboys owner Jones said: "We did think it was in the best interest of our organization. Not only the future but right now, this season, as well. We've gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in."

How did Parsons perform with Cowboys

Parsons had been very effective for the Cowboys in the last four seasons. The LB has registered at least 12 sacks per year in his first four years in the league. He joined the Cowboys in 2021 as Round 1 Pick 12 and immediately responded with 13 sacks and 84 tackles in his rookie season. The next three years, Parsons went for 13.5 sacks & 65 total tackles, 14 sacks & 64 total tackles, and 12 sacks & 43 total tackles. In his 63 career NFL games, Parsons has 256 total tackles, 172 solo tackles, 84 assisted tackles, and 52.5 sacks to his name.